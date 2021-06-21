Tom Brady delivers funny quote about his free agent experience

Tom Brady got to experience free agency for the first time in his legendary career last year, and it sounds like he had mixed feelings about the process. While he clearly landed with the right team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star seems surprised that there was not more interest in his services.

Brady was guest on the latest episode of HBO’s “The Shop,” which will air on Friday night. In a teaser promo that was released for the episode on Monday, Brady is shown expressing disbelief that one team in particular did not want to sign him. He didn’t mention the team by name, but he said he thought to himself, “You’re sticking with that motherf—er?” when they opted to remain with their current quarterback over him.

Here’s the clip:

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?’”@TomBrady kept receipts on his free agency @brgridiron#TheShopHBO premieres Friday at 9:30pm on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/lDW8ywrLLP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2021

Which team was Brady talking about? It’s hard to say. The Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers were supposedly the two finalists in the Brady sweepstakes. The Tennessee Titans were also in the mix, so some have speculated that Brady was talking about Ryan Tannehill. Brady is also from Northern California and grew up a diehard San Francisco 49ers fan. Perhaps he was in disbelief that the Niners stuck with Jimmy Garoppolo, his former teammate, rather than trying to sign Brady.

Another possibility could be the Las Vegas Raiders, who never really pursued Brady.

Brady is not going to mention the team by name, as that would be disrespectful to one of his peers. In hindsight, there probably should have been more teams interested in him. Age truly is just a number at this point for TB12.

