Derek Carr denies being the quarterback Tom Brady threw shade at

Derek Carr denies that he was the quarterback Tom Brady threw some shade at during free agency.

Brady went viral recently for saying on a talk show appearance that he couldn’t believe a team chose to stick with its quarterback over him last year when he was a free agent. There has been speculation regarding who was the quarterback Brady was talking about.

Carr was the quarterback most recently rumored to be the player in question. However, the Las Vegas Raiders QB says he was told it’s not him.

“From what I know it wasn’t me, which is good,” Carr told “Brother from Another” on Wednesday. “I know you got the rings, but if it’s not me then we’re good. What I heard, it wasn’t me. And so I’m good with that.”

We don’t know whether or not that was the case, but there are only a limited amount of people it could have been. So Carr is in the mix, along with some other players.

Maybe the saying “what you don’t know can’t hurt you” could be applied here.

Carr is set to make $19.6 million this season and just under $20 million in 2022, which would be the final season of his five-year, $125 million contract.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0