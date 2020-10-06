Tom Brady disagrees with Bill O’Brien firing

Tom Brady does not appear to be a fan of the Bill O’Brien firing.

Brady was a guest on Westwood One for his weekly spot during “Monday Night Football.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked by Jim Gray about O’Brien being fired by the Houston Texans on Monday.

Brady said it was “tough” for him to see that happen. Brady seems to disagree with the timeline and appears to feel that it is too early in the season to fire a coach.

#GoBucs QB Tom Brady on Bill O'Brien being fired by the Texans: That was tough to see…four weeks ago everybody was so hopeful…to lose a coach four weeks into the season…it doesn't make sense to me… — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 6, 2020

O’Brien was an offensive coach for the New England Patriots from 2007-2011. He was their quarterbacks coach and even served as offensive coordinator during the time that Brady was with New England. The two men have a personal relationship that probably factors into Brady’s feelings on the subject.

Yes, four games into a season isn’t very long to make a decision on a coach, but it is long enough to tell that someone is underperforming. The other big issue is that O’Brien has been widely criticized for his moves as the Texans’ general manager. That combined with his issues that led to a DeAndre Hopkins trade probably resulted in the firing.