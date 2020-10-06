 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 5, 2020

Tom Brady disagrees with Bill O’Brien firing

October 5, 2020
by Larry Brown

Tom Brady Bucs

Tom Brady does not appear to be a fan of the Bill O’Brien firing.

Brady was a guest on Westwood One for his weekly spot during “Monday Night Football.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked by Jim Gray about O’Brien being fired by the Houston Texans on Monday.

Brady said it was “tough” for him to see that happen. Brady seems to disagree with the timeline and appears to feel that it is too early in the season to fire a coach.

O’Brien was an offensive coach for the New England Patriots from 2007-2011. He was their quarterbacks coach and even served as offensive coordinator during the time that Brady was with New England. The two men have a personal relationship that probably factors into Brady’s feelings on the subject.

Yes, four games into a season isn’t very long to make a decision on a coach, but it is long enough to tell that someone is underperforming. The other big issue is that O’Brien has been widely criticized for his moves as the Texans’ general manager. That combined with his issues that led to a DeAndre Hopkins trade probably resulted in the firing.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus