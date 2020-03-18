DeAndre Hopkins downplays feud with Bill O’Brien

Now that DeAndre Hopkins has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals, rumors are flying around about the supposed tarnished relationship the star receiver had with Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien. Hopkins does not want fans to focus on any of that.

Hopkins took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay the rumblings about him having a rift with O’Brien. He said he has the “utmost respect” for the coach.

This is being blown way out of proportion. As I’ve said before, I enjoyed and am proud of my time with the Texans. I have the utmost respect for Coach O’Brien and that will not change. Now, I’m ready to play for the Cardinals. — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) March 18, 2020

Rumors and reports are one thing, but Hopkins is responsible for the most shocking piece of information that has emerged since he was traded. Former NFL wide receiver Michael Irvin said Wednesday that Hopkins told him things went south with O’Brien when the coach compared DeAndre to Aaron Hernandez in a tense meeting. A separate report claims Hopkins wanted more money and threatened to hold out, and ESPN’s Ed Werder says that was the primary reason for the trade.

#Texans source: DeAndre Hopkins trade was result of him seeking $18-20M per year with team recognizing deals for Desean Watson and Laremy Tunsil needed soon. Relationship between HC/GM Bill O’Brien and Hopkins was not an issue or a factor. #Cardinals offer “best by far.” — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 18, 2020

Fans always want an explanation after a star player is traded, especially when they feel the return was insufficient. In this case, few would argue that David Johnson and a draft pick are the equivalent of Hopkins.

O’Brien has a reputation for having a temper, and we saw an example of that when he went ballistic on a fan last season. The tense meeting between Hopkins and O’Brien probably took place, but that doesn’t mean it was the primary reason Hopkins was traded.