Fans made the same joke about Tom Brady eating turducken on live TV

November 28, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Tom Brady eating turducken

Tom Brady on Thursday happily took a hearty bite out of a turducken leg on live television. Several fans felt the moment was as unnatural as the dish itself.

Brady was on the call for the New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. During a break in the action, the FOX broadcast showed Brady and his partner Kevin Burkhardt next to a roasted turducken. The pair split the turkey legs to keep John Madden’s legendary Thanksgiving tradition alive.

“That’s good!” Brady said after taking a big bite.

Some fans did not think Brady actually enjoyed the turducken. Many made the same joke on X that Brady spit the meat out the moment the camera was off the broadcast booth.

During his playing days, Brady followed one of the strictest diets in sports as part of his infamous “TB12” method. The diet is known to be mostly plant-based. Despite being retired, Brady has expressed his commitment to staying on the diet.

It’s unclear if turducken is a part of said diet or if Brady made a one-time exception for the cameras. It’s also possible that Brady did spit it out immediately in disgust off the air like fans said.

At least FOX didn’t make Brady try the same monstrosity of a sandwich that gave Al Michaels nightmares last Thanksgiving.

Tom Brady
