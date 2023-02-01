Tom Brady’s ex Gisele reacts to QB announcing retirement

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen may no longer be married, but the Brazilian fashion model still showed support for her ex-husband after he announced his retirement.

Brady shared an emotional video on social media Wednesday in which he said he is “retiring for good.” Gisele was among the tens of thousands of people who commented on Brady’s Instagram post. She wished him well “in this new chapter of your life.”

not Gisele commenting using corporate jargon speak on Tom Brady’s latest retirement announcement pic.twitter.com/SmWkcgG5wg — Aubrey Strobel (@aubreystrobel) February 1, 2023

A lot of people felt the comment was cold and impersonal, but Gisele did not have to write anything. That was obviously her way of letting people know she still supports Brady even if the two are no longer together.

Brady and Gisele finalized their divorce last year. The seven-time Super Bowl champion seemed to have a very tough time with the split, and he even lost a concerning amount of weight at around the time all the personal issues were unfolding.

Bundchen and Brady have two children together, 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian. The two have called their divorce amicable and said they are committed to co-parenting.