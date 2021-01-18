Tom Brady sends funny tweet about trying to high-five ref

There are seemingly very few things in life that Tom Brady struggles with, but one of them is finding someone to give him a high five. We saw yet another example of that during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and Brady expects people to ride him for it.

After Brady scored a rushing touchdown to give the Bucs a 29-20 lead in the fourth quarter, he tried to celebrate by high-fiving a referee. The official remained professional and was not having it.

No high five from the ref for Brady pic.twitter.com/RExFAJzw1r — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) January 18, 2021

Of course, social media had plenty to say about the exchange. Brady sent a funny tweet on Monday morning indicating he knows he is in for it.

I’m sure the twittersphere will only have kind things to say about this gesture. Everybody gets a high five! https://t.co/tWA8o3YIIQ pic.twitter.com/LadOvYbnws — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 18, 2021

Brady is no stranger to being snubbed on a high five and relentlessly mocked for it. If you remember, his inability to find a teammate to high-five him with the New England Patriots years ago (video here) became a wildly popular meme.

There’s also the fact that Brady was trying to get buddy-buddy with a ref, which is something he has been accused of doing in the past. The 43-year-old certainly gives Twitter plenty of content, and he knows it.