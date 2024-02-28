Tom Brady reportedly believes Gisele was cheating for a long time

Gisele Bundchen and her boyfriend recently went public with their relationship, but Tom Brady reportedly believes his ex-wife was cheating on for quite some time.

Gisele and her children were photographed with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquin Valente in Costa Rica in November 2022, which was a month after Brady and Bundchen announced that they had finalized their divorce. Gisele and Valente were said to be friends at the time. PEOPLE confirmed recently that the friendship has since turned into a romantic relationship, as Gisele and Valente have been dating since June 2023.

Brady is not buying that timeline, according to multiple reports. Sources from Brady’s side told TMZ earlier this month that they believe Gisele has been dating Valente since 2021.

The Daily Mail was told the same for a story that was published on Saturday.

“If (Bundchen) wants to have people think she has been dating Joaquim only since June, so be it, but they have been together longer and they aren’t taking it slow. Tom has accepted it,” a source told the Daily Mail.

The same source said Brady believes Valente is a “good guy” and knows he has to accept the relationship since Valente will be spending time with Brady and Gisele’s two children.

Gisele has yet to directly respond to any of the talk that she began dating Valente well before her divorce from Brady.

There have been rumblings for several months that Brady is dating a supermodel. Gisele was said to be unhappy with the relationship at one point.