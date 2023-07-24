Gisele ‘not happy’ about Tom Brady’s new girlfriend?

Tom Brady appears to be in a new relationship, and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen is reportedly not pleased about it.

Brady was first linked to supermodel Irina Shayk when the two attended billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad’s wedding to Madison Headrick last month. Shayk was supposedly “throwing herself” at Brady during the event, though a representative for the 37-year-old called the story “totally malicious and fictional.”

The rumor gained more credibility over the weekend, when photos and videos surfaced of Brady and Shayk spending time together in Los Angeles. Brady was spotted picking Shayk up twice at a hotel and taking her back to his house, where she spent the night.

Sources told TMZ on Monday that Brady and Shayk are, in fact, dating. Those same sources said Bundchen, who celebrated her 43rd birthday last week, was “not happy at all” to learn the news.

Shayk was on the cover of the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She previously dated actor Bradley Cooper for four years. The two split in 2019 but have a daughter together. Shayk has also dated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Brady, 45, was married to Gisele from 2009 until they announced their split last October. They share two children together.

There had already been some rumors about Brady getting back into the dating market, but he has kept things quiet until now. Bundchen has dealt with her own dating rumors, though she has denied all of them.