Tom Brady has icy response to question about criticism from Bruce Arians

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians made headlines when he publicly criticized Tom Brady following Brady’s lackluster performance in Week 1, so naturally the media wanted a reaction from Brady. As usual, the six-time Super Bowl champion did not give them much.

Brady was asked about Arians’ criticism during his video conference call with reporters on Thursday. He had a very brief response.

Tom Brady's answer to @gregauman if he was surprised by Bruce Arians' criticism after Week 1: "He's a coach, I'm a player. Just trying to win a game." pic.twitter.com/MqplCmJw7Z — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 17, 2020

Brady could have just as easily said he appreciates criticism from his coach and expects to be held accountable for mistakes, but he didn’t. Some would say that means he could be annoyed with the comments from Arians, while others would argue Brady is simply doing everything he can to not breathe more life into the story.

Whatever the case, Brady certainly is not accustomed to his coach publicly pointing out his mistakes. Bill Belichick may not have praised Brady in public all that often, but he never said the types of things Arians said about Brady following Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Arians has a much different style from Belichick, and that is probably one of the reasons playing for him appealed to Brady. The coach doesn’t seem concerned about his relationship with Brady, even if one NFL legend thinks he should be.

