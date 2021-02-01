Tom Brady has very high praise for Bill Belichick ahead of Super Bowl

Tom Brady is preparing to play in his first ever Super Bowl without Bill Belichick, but he has clearly maintained an appreciation for everything he and his former head coach accomplished together.

Brady had extremely high praise for Belichick on Monday. He told the media that he has a “great relationship” with the New England Patriots head coach and would not be where he is today without Belichick’s support.

Tom Brady's message to his former head coach Bill Belichick? Check it out. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/XwNz603mFn — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 1, 2021

“I have a great relationship with him,” Brady said. “Again, I’m just incredibly grateful for what he’s meant in my life as a coach. He was everything you could ask for as a player. I had two incredible decades there and my football journey took me to a difference place.

“I certainly could never have accomplished the things in my career without his support and his teaching. He’s an incredible coach and mentor to me. I’ve had a lot of those throughout my career, but obviously he’s at the top of the list.”

Now that Brady has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in his first season with the team, many feel he has proven he had more to do with New England’s success over the past two decades than Belichick. However, reasonable people know you can’t win six Super Bowls without both a great quarterback and coach.

Brady’s praise of Belichick was timely, as it came just hours after one former Patriots player made some surprising comments about the Patriot Way.

