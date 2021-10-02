Tom Brady posts awesome homecoming video ahead of return to New England

Tom Brady unsurprisingly went all-out with his traditional pregame video ahead of his return to New England on Sunday.

Brady posted the video to his social media accounts under the caption “Homecoming.” It’s something of a literal walk down memory lane, highlighting all of Brady’s accomplishments with the Patriots, culminating in his decision to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady certainly has not shied away from the significance of the occasion. He’s been eyeing this game ever since the schedule came out, and in some ways has embraced the hype instead of shying away from it.

There were some concerns about a health scare ahead of Sunday’s big game, but apparently there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation for how Brady sounded in his press conference this week.