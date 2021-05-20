Tom Brady clearly has one game circled on his schedule

Tom Brady has his eyes on one specific game in the NFL schedule, just like so many of us.

The Buccaneers posted a photo on their Instagram story of Brady and included a graphic of the Bucs and New England Patriots, who will play on Oct. 3.

Brady reposted the graphic and added an eyes emoji, to show he has his eyes on it.

Don’t let Tom Brady tell you Oct. 3 is “just another game” pic.twitter.com/IJXQUPwa2F — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) May 20, 2021

How could anyone not get excited about the game? This is Brady’s chance for revenge against Bill Belichick and the Patriots. This is the kind of game that inspires a player to train harder and with more focus.

Brady got the first advantage on his former team by winning the Super Bowl last season. You know he would love to get another advantage in the head-to-head game.

As for fan excitement surrounding the game, well, here is what the ticket prices are looking like.