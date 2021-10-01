Tom Brady dealing with voice issue, not illness?

Tom Brady sparked some panic among Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans on Thursday when he sounded extremely under the weather during his scheduled press conference, but apparently the star quarterback is not ill.

Brady seemed like he had difficulty speaking, as his voice was very hoarse. He even admitted that he wasn’t sure what was going on and joked that his “throat’s more tired than my arm.” You can see the video here.

According to Jenna Laine, who covers the Bucs for ESPN, Brady is not battling an illness. The same thing apparently happened to the 44-year-old once over the summer, and it may be the result of him yelling loudly during practice.

Heads up: Tom Brady isn’t sick. He’s had issues a couple times losing his voice, going back to this summer in camp. The crowd noise was extra loud today so he was shouting over it. He had to do that last week too. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 30, 2021

He may play like one, but Brady isn’t a young man anymore. Perhaps decades of screaming at the top of his lungs has simply caught up to him.

While it is hard to believe given his mind-bogglingly healthy lifestyle, Brady does get sick like everyone else. He had some sort of illness leading up to the Super Bowl one year, and you can probably guess what happened in that game. We don’t expect his condition — whatever it may be — to be a factor in Sunday’s big showdown with the New England Patriots.

