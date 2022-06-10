 Skip to main content
Tom Brady has interesting response to question about Dolphins rumors

June 9, 2022
by Alex Evans
Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Rumors of Tom Brady’s interest in joining the Miami Dolphins circulated throughout the NFL earlier this offseason, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback didn’t deny having such interest while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

Instead, the 44-year-old gave a vague answer on his offseason discussions when asked by reporters if there was any truth to the Dolphins rumors.

“I had a lot of conversations with a lot of people as I have for the last three or four years of my career, about different opportunities when I’m done playing football,” Brady said. “I think for me, the most important thing is where I’m at now and what I can do for this team.”

Brady very notably did not shoot down the rumors.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported earlier this offseason that the Dolphins had planned to pursue Brady as their quarterback and Sean Payton as their head coach. The Dolphins reportedly decided not to move forward with their plans following the filing of Brian Flores’ discrimination lawsuit.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported that Brady retired in February with plans to become a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins and also join the Dolphins’ front office.

Brady, who briefly retired this offseason, is in the final year of his contract with the Buccaneers. After the 2022 season, he could choose to sign with another team, such as the Dolphins, or begin his career as the highest-paid sports broadcaster in history.

