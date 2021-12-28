Tom Brady has awesome joke about question reporter asked Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick is known for being short with the media on a good day, let alone after New England Patriots losses. One member of the media ignored that reputation and asked the coach a non-football question on Sunday, and Tom Brady admired that reporter’s courage.

After New England’s 33-21 home loss to the Buffalo Bills, a reporter told Belichick she was doing a story on New Year’s resolutions and asked if he had any to share. As expected, the 69-year-old was in no mood. You can see the video here.

Brady was asked during the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast if he has any New Year’s resolutions. He said he wants to be “as brave and courageous” as the reporter was who asked Belichick the same question.

Wishing everyone a happy new year and successful resolutions…Lets Go podcast out now: https://t.co/K9gKcnZg0c pic.twitter.com/FklpNIJ3LB — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 28, 2021

Brady, of course, knows Belichick better than most. He was a first-hand witness to many of the coach’s tense exchanges with the media for two decades. It’s unclear what the reporter expected, but perhaps she saw the recent apology Belichick issued and felt he is a changed man. Brady probably could have told her to save that question for another day.

Photo: Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports