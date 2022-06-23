Tom Brady hilariously roasts Josh Allen on Twitter

Tom Brady definitely seems to have a good relationship with Josh Allen based on their social media interactions.

Brady hilariously responded to a jab from Allen with a brutal reminder of their head-to-head record, which led to a pretty great backhanded compliment.

Allen had appeared on Barstool Sports’ “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast and talked about going against Brady in “The Match,” and the Buffalo Bills quarterback did not come away impressed. When asked to rate the golf skills of the participants, Allen put Brady at the bottom, and used his arm to demonstrate just how low Brady was in comparison to the other three.

Brady took notice and came in with the burn.

Love this confidence after moving to 0-5 all time head to head. This is why Josh will succeed in this league! https://t.co/ZeE4fEsARc — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 23, 2022

Allen, for what it’s worth, took the comment in stride.

— Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) June 23, 2022

Despite that head-to-head record, Allen has a lot of fun roasting Brady. Just imagine how he’ll feel if and when he ever gets that first NFL win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.