Tom Brady launches production company called ‘199 Productions’

Tom Brady has made it clear that much of his focus after he retires from football will be on his “TB12” brand and lifestyle, but the six-time Super Bowl champion has officially started a company in a different field as well.

On Monday, Brady announced the launch of a production company he co-founded called “199 Productions.” The name is a reference to Brady being the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

“I’m excited to announce to the world the official launch of 199 Productions.

When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “Launching a production company is no different and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to partner with @therussobrothers, @agbofilms and @gchopra on our first project ‘Unseen Football.’ I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our 199 Productions team and partners will create inspiring content to share with the world. Stay tuned.. exciting times are ahead, both on and off the field.”

One of Brady’s partners, Gotham Chopra, created the “Tom vs. Time” documentary series that followed Brady’s life on and off the field two years ago.

Brady has plenty on his plate at the moment with trying to figure out where he will be playing in 2020, but the launch of his production company has likely been in the works for quite some time. While he may still want to play another three seasons in the NFL, it’s clear Brady will have more than enough to keep him busy when he finally hangs up the cleats.