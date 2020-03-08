Tom Brady says he truly doesn’t know where will be playing in 2020

Tom Brady would never reveal where he is planning to play in 2020 before he felt the timing was appropriate, but the six-time Super Bowl champion may genuinely have no idea what the future holds.

Brady has not given any public hints about where he intends to sign, and that likely has a lot to do with the New England Patriots not yet offering him a new contract. Former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, who has maintained a close relationship with Brady, said while co-hosting Sirius XM NFL Radio’s “Opening Drive” this week that Brady told him he truly does not know what is going to happen when he becomes a free agent.

“I do have one bit of scoop for us. I’ve been texting with Tommy,” Weis said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I don’t [usually] pass along these conversations, but one thing he told me — ‘Nobody knows anything. So anyone who is telling you they know, they don’t know.'”

Weis said he wouldn’t get into the details of the rest of his conversation with Brady, but the overall point is Brady isn’t holding out and waiting to announce some big decision.

Brady is technically still under contract with the Patriots for another week or so. There has been some talk about the team waiting until the new collective bargaining agreement is sorted out to make Brady a contract offer, though many think that is just an excuse to string the 42-year-old along.

Brady shared some of his thoughts on free agency earlier this week, and it’s hard to tell if we should expect fireworks. If the Patriots want to keep him, they probably need to assure Brady they are going to improve their offense around him. That seems more important than money at this stage in Brady’s career.