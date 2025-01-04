Might Tom Brady leave his FOX announcing job after 1 season?

Might Tom Brady be 1-and-done in his broadcasting career? The possibility is not out of the question.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to serve as FOX’s lead analyst on NFL games. Brady took last year off to learn broadcasting and practice his skills. He didn’t begin calling games on live TV until this fall.

The reviews on Brady’s performance have been mixed, and there is one other major complicating factor.

Brady was approved in October to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Raiders owner Mark Davis has already said he is hoping Brady will have a big role with the team.

Is it possible that Brady will have found broadcasting tougher and less rewarding than he hoped? Is it possible that he will be more intrigued by the challenge of turning the Raiders into a contender? That’s what some are wondering.

In a column offering bold predictions for 2025, The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch predicted Brady would step away from FOX after one year. Deitsch, who is a media reporter, has long said he does not think Brady will stay in his role with FOX for more than 3-4 years. But for the purpose of his bold predictions column, he accelerated that timeline to just one year.

Walking away from around $340 million would be tough for anyone, Brady included. But how long he lasts at FOX before the temptation of helping the Raiders rebuild takes over is a good question. It’s definitely something to watch moving forward.