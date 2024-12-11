Raiders owner makes big statement about Tom Brady’s role

If there was any doubt about Tom Brady having a significant role with the Las Vegas Raiders, owner Mark Davis answered that question on Wednesday.

Davis told reporters that he wants Brady to have a huge say in the organization moving forward. That includes staff and personnel decisions, as Davis went on to add that Brady would be consulted on potentially picking a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

.@Raiders owner Mark Davis also said he wants Tom Brady to have a huge say in things, moving forward. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) December 11, 2024

"You'd have to talk to Tom Telesco," Davis said when I asked if he has a preference in the first round of the draft. "And, of course, Tom Brady at some point will have something to say in that." https://t.co/oqnKUgBedM — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) December 11, 2024

Brady was officially approved as a minority owner of the Raiders earlier this year. While there is no obligation on Davis’ part to give him a role in major decisions, Davis clearly wants to lean on Brady’s knowledge and experience. That could make for some awkward conflicts of interest with regard to his broadcasting career, which has already come up previously.

The Raiders will probably try to address the long-term future of the quarterback position this offseason in some form. If it’s up to Brady, we can safely assume there is one quarterback who will not show up on the team’s list of targets.