Tom Brady reveals his message for Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes has a chance to accomplish a feat that even Tom Brady did not pull off during the latter’s historic career, and Brady says he is rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs star to get the job done.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to win their third consecutive championship in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady has seven Super Bowl rings, but he never won three straight.

During a conference call on Wednesday, Brady shared the message he delivered to Mahomes about the quest for the three-peat.

“I said, ‘Look, nobody would be more happy for you than me if you go out and you do something that no other team in history has ever done, and no other quarterback’s ever done,'” Brady says he told Mahomes, via Steve Serby of the New York Post. “Because I love seeing other people achieve great things. For people to detract from anything that Patrick is doing, I don’t believe will ever detract from what I accomplished in my career, and there’s gonna be another player beyond Patrick years from now that will be compared.”

If Mahomes were to lead the Chiefs to a win over the Eagles, he would have four Super Bowl rings before the age of 30. Brady was 30 and 184 days when he won his fourth title with the New England Patriots.

Of course, Brady played for what seemed like forever and did so at a high level. Mahomes would have to do the same in order to have a chance at winning seven championships. Most people think neither Mahomes nor any other quarterback will ever be able to match that feat.

It is only natural for Mahomes to want to make a run at Brady, as any great quarterback would. Mahomes reiterated that when he revealed which loss in his career haunts him more than any other.