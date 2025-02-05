Patrick Mahomes shares the 1 loss that bothers him more than any other

Patrick Mahomes has had more big wins than tough losses throughout his NFL career, but there is one particular defeat that bothers the Kansas City Chiefs star more than any other.

During his Wednesday press conference ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, La., Mahomes was asked by a reporter if there is any loss in his career that keeps him up at night more than the others. The quarterback immediately pointed to Super Bowl LV four years ago, when the Chiefs lost 31-9 to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The Super Bowl vs. Tampa. Pretty easy,” Mahomes said, via SI’s Albert Breer.

That response is hardly a surprise. Mahomes has already won three Super Bowls before the age of 30. The Chiefs are trying to become the first ever NFL team to win three consecutive championships. Mahomes is 60 minutes of solid football away from tying NFL legends like Tony Bradshaw and Joe Montana with four Super Bowl rings, and he still has plenty of time to make a run at Brady’s seven.

Of course, it is often said that to be the best, you have to beat the best. Had Mahomes led Kansas City to a title four years ago, he would not only have four rings but also have beaten Brady head-to-head in a Super Bowl. It would be an understatement to say a win in Super Bowl LV would have boosted Mahomes’ resume, and the two-time NFL MVP knows it.

Mahomes has been very open in the past when asked where he ranks in the GOAT conversation. He knows how much a win over Brady in the Super Bowl would have done for his career.