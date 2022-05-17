Tom Brady will be first subject of new Netflix series

If you want to see the greatest NFL player of all time get knocked down a peg, Netflix has a show for you.

Netflix is working on a new comedy series called “Greatest Roasts of All Time,” or “GROAT.” Joe Otterson of Variety reported on Tuesday that Tom Brady will be the first subject. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star will also serve as an executive producer for the show.

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” Brady told Variety when asked about the series.

Brady’s roast will be filmed after the 2022 season, so the show is not scheduled to debut until 2023. Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, says he is looking forward to seeing Brady get torn apart.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” Praw said. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

Brady seems to have a great sense of humor. He has also been known to ruthlessly troll himself, so sitting through a roast should be no problem for him. We can’t wait to see what the roasters come up with.