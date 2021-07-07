Tom Brady ruthlessly mocks himself over losing ‘The Match’ again

Tom Brady showed us once again in “The Match” this year that he is not the best at everything, but he continues to win on social media. This time, he made himself the subject of his own trolling.

Brady and Mickelson lost to Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont., on Tuesday night. They were 1-up after the 7th hole but fell apart and lost with two holes remaining. On Wednesday, Brady turned the trash talk on himself by sharing some hilarious Twitter memes.

Of course, Brady used the same Brooks Koepka meme while mocking Rodgers and DeChambeau leading up to “The Match.” The seven-time Super Bowl champion definitely talked more trash than anyone in the foursome, but he and Mickelson once again came up short. They also lost to Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods last year.

Brady has struggled now in his two appearances at “The Match,” but he remains a huge draw for obvious reasons. Even if he didn’t live up to the promises he made on the practice green, he will likely still be invited back next year.