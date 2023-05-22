 Skip to main content
#pounditMonday, May 22, 2023

Tom Brady reportedly finalizes NFL ownership agreement

May 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tom Brady looks ahead

Sep 20, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is on the verge of being able to officially add the title of franchise part-owner to his NFL resume.

Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders have reached an agreement on the purchase of a minority share of the team and the deal has been sent to the NFL for approval, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. While the NFL is unlikely to formally approve the transaction at spring ownership meetings, it does not sound like anyone anticipates any hold-ups.

Reports emerged earlier this month that Brady and Raiders owner Mark Davis were in deep discussions about the former quarterback purchasing a minority share of the franchise. At the time, the deal did not appear certain, but the two sides have worked things out.

It is not clear how large Brady’s ownership share will be, and it does not appear likely that he will have any significant say in organizational matters.

One lingering question is whether such a deal would have any impact on Brady’s broadcasting agreement with FOX. This may only add fodder to those who believe Brady will not ultimately fulfill that agreement.

Las Vegas RaidersTom Brady
