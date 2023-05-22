Tom Brady reportedly finalizes NFL ownership agreement

Tom Brady is on the verge of being able to officially add the title of franchise part-owner to his NFL resume.

Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders have reached an agreement on the purchase of a minority share of the team and the deal has been sent to the NFL for approval, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. While the NFL is unlikely to formally approve the transaction at spring ownership meetings, it does not sound like anyone anticipates any hold-ups.

The sale of a minority share of the @Raiders to ex-Patriots and Bucs QB @TomBrady has been agreed to and submitted to the NFL for approval. Won’t be done at the spring meeting but ball is rolling on it. (Brady is already in business w/Vegas owner Mark Davis, with the WNBA Aces.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 22, 2023

Reports emerged earlier this month that Brady and Raiders owner Mark Davis were in deep discussions about the former quarterback purchasing a minority share of the franchise. At the time, the deal did not appear certain, but the two sides have worked things out.

It is not clear how large Brady’s ownership share will be, and it does not appear likely that he will have any significant say in organizational matters.

One lingering question is whether such a deal would have any impact on Brady’s broadcasting agreement with FOX. This may only add fodder to those who believe Brady will not ultimately fulfill that agreement.