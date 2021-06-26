Report: Tom Brady was not ripping Bears, Mitch Trubisky

Tom Brady was not talking about the Chicago Bears and Mitch Trubisky with his notorious free agency quote, according to a report.

A teaser clip promoting Brady’s guest appearance on “The Shop” went viral during the week. In the clip, Brady talked about his free agency. The quarterback was in disbelief that one of the teams he considered chose to stick with their incumbent quarterback over him.

Of course, that turned into a big guessing game where people tried to figure out which QB he was talking about. There was some speculation it was the Tennessee Titans and Ryan Tannehill. Another host insisted it was the Bears and Trubisky. The Bears seemed like a stretch because Brady was never reported to have considered them.

So it’s no surprise that on Saturday, Pro Football Talk reported that Brady was not talking about Chicago. PFT’s Mike Florio actually seems to think that the clip was about the 49ers, which are Brady’s hometown team. If that’s the case, then Brady would have been critical of Jimmy Garoppolo, who is San Francisco’s quarterback, but on his way out.

Which team do you think Brady was talking about?