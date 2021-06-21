Is this the QB Tom Brady was talking about with his free agency zinger?

Tom Brady took a swipe at an unnamed quarterback this week while discussing the experience he had in free agency last year, and naturally everyone wants to know to whom he was referring. Scott Zolak may have some inside information.

In a promo clip for the latest episode of HBO’s “The Shop,” Brady said he thought to himself, “You’re sticking with that motherf—er?” when one team opted to remain with their current quarterback over him last summer. The two most popular theories were that Brady was talking about Jimmy Garoppolo or Ryan Tannehill.

Zolak, a former New England Patriots quarterback who co-hosts a show on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, weighed in on the mystery via Twitter. He says Brady was talking about Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans.

Bingo — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) June 21, 2021

It’s possible Zolak was just sharing his opinion, but he knows Brady on a personal level. He was around the Patriots throughout Brady’s two decades with the team, and the two seemingly have a close relationship.

There was at least one other team with a mediocre quarterback that chose not to pursue Brady, but we’re taking Zolak’s word for it. Apparently Brady doesn’t think all that highly of Tannehill despite the Titans quarterback’s recent success.