Tom Brady reveals details of his offseason knee surgery

There have been whispers all offseason that Tom Brady’s knee surgery was a bit more significant than anyone let on. Now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is essentially confirming that’s true.

In a recent appearance on “Hodinkee Radio,” Brady admitted that the surgery was fairly serious, and detailed the lengthy rehab process he’s been going through.

“I had pretty serious knee surgery this offseason, which is the first surgery I’ve had in about 12 years,” Brady said, via Clint Buckley of 247Sports. “So I was really interested to see how it was going to go because last year just took a lot. Every week, I was kind of tending to my knee and I thought, ‘I’d love to see a season, what it looks like when I can really focus on some other strength stuff that I want to do, some other technique stuff where I’m not just focused on protecting my knee all the time.’

“So it’s been pretty intense, this offseason, from that standpoint because it’s been six-and-a-half weeks that I’ve been dealing with that rehab process. The season went pretty long, into February. So it’s just now I’m starting to feel like the offseason’s happening, and I’m going to blink my eyes and the offseason’s going to be over.”

While the surgery was characterized as a minor cleanup at the time, it’s pretty obvious that it was more significant than that. We don’t know the exact nature of Brady’s knee injury, but we do know that there was a lot of chatter about it being a fairly significant situation.

Brady, of course, won the Super Bowl anyway, apparently on a bad knee. Between getting that sorted out and this surprising admission, there’s actually some reason to believe Brady could be even better in his second year with Tampa.