Did Tom Brady play through a significant knee injury?

Tom Brady will undergo knee surgery this offseason, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians indicated on Thursday that the procedure will be a minor one. The injury may have been something more, however.

Brady was seen wearing a brace on his left knee at the Bucs’ championship parade on Wednesday. The knee is the same one in which he suffered a torn ACL in 2008. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe was told by a source that the injury will require more than a minor cleanup to repair.

“When it comes out, all this does is build his legend even greater,” the source said.

We may never know the extent of the injury, though the Buccaneers are much more forthcoming about these things than the New England Patriots were. Either way, it seems clear that Brady played through some sort of significant injury at some point in the playoffs and possibly prior to that.

Brady’s toughness is probably one of the most underrated aspects of his legacy. While people joked that he may have suffered the knee injury on Wednesday given how hammered he looked, the reality is he has played through numerous significant ailments throughout his Hall of Fame career.