Could Tom Brady be part-owner of Raiders and play for them too?

Tom Brady recently finalized an agreement to become a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Now there is all sorts speculation about whether he could play quarterback for the team.

Brady’s deal to become a part-owner of the team needs to be formally approved by the other team owners by at least a 75-percent vote (at least 24 of 32 owners would have to vote yes).

Could Brady also be approved to play quarterback for the team too? A proposal would need to be submitted that would then require a vote of 75 percent approval. TMZ Sports says “it doesn’t feel like” there would be much opposition to either measure.

Speculation about Brady potentially playing for the team has kicked into higher gear recently. That’s because it was recently revealed that Jimmy Garoppolo, whom the Raiders signed in free agency, underwent foot surgery in March. The Raiders discovered some issues during the quarterback’s physical and reworked his contract to give themselves the ability to cut him due to the foot issue.

Not only is there the Jimmy Garoppolo foot situation, but some doubt whether Brady will remain retired given his history. Brady retired last year only to un-retire a month later. Plus, Brady had a plan last year to become a part-owner of the Miami Dolphins and possibly play for them.

Brady seems to insist he is done for now, but if something happens where Garoppolo isn’t available in Week 1, don’t expect the TB12 rumors to die down.