Tom Brady does not take bait with question about Patriots

One of the popular topics of discussion this year has been whether Tom Brady or Bill Belichick was the driving force behind the New England Patriots’ success. The answer is that both of them were key. But we also know that nothing in football is more valuable than having a great quarterback.

So far, Brady has the edge in the discussion, which has to make him feel good for now. Still, he’s not ready to gloat.

Brady was asked on Thursday about the Patriots’ 2-5 record. The team has not received good quarterback play and has suffered accordingly. Contrarily, Brady has played well, and his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are 6-2.

Brady won’t put New England down just because they’re struggling without him.

“I have a lot of relationships with a lot of teammates. I wish everybody the best all the time,” Brady said at a press conference on Thursday. “I don’t ever wish for anyone to not perform at their best. I certainly wish for our team to play its best. Maybe the only team I don’t root for is the team we’re playing on that particular Sunday.”

Brady knows how to say the right thing professionally. He’s very good at that, though TV cameras still catch his emotions sometimes.

Regardless of what he says publicly, there is no doubt Brady is getting a measure of satisfaction from outperforming his former team. He wouldn’t be a competitive human being if he didn’t.