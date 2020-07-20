NFL issues memo outlining coronavirus testing protocol

The NFL released details of its Screening and Testing Protocol for training camp to its 32 teams on Monday.

After reaching an agreement with the NFLPA, the league stated that players must quarantine for five days prior to entering club facilities for training camp, and must test negative for COVID-19 twice during that span. Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel will be tested every day for the first two weeks of camp, and the schedule will shift to every other day after two weeks if the positive test rate is below five percent.

A memo that just went out outlining COVID-19 testing pic.twitter.com/RnJHRXQOKA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2020

In its own statement, the NFLPA said the agreed protocols are “critical” to starting and finishing the NFL season.

Our statement on Covid-19 testing procedures: pic.twitter.com/6mYF3aK0jm — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 20, 2020

Daily testing was one of the three major priorities for the NFLPA in negotiations with the league, and at least initially, they have secured it. It’s a good sign that the two sides were able to come to an agreement ahead of camp.