Tom Brady reacts to news of Rob Gronkowski’s retirement

Tom Brady is losing one of favorite targets next season, but the star quarterback is happy for his longtime teammate.

Rob Gronkowski announced on Tuesday that he is once again retiring from the NFL. Brady reacted to the news by sharing a great tribute to Gronk on Instagram.

“Teammate, friend, brother, just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of @gronk. Nobody has ever embodied the idea of ‘leaving it all out on the field’ like Rob has throughout his entire career. Every single snap, I knew that no matter how many people you put in front of him, he was going to get to his spot,” Brady wrote.

“Even more important is the person he was off the field. Focused when he had to be, and FUN the rest of the time. Having Gronk in your locker room was every NFL players dream. I’m proud of all that we’ve accomplished together, and even more excited for all you have ahead of you.

“Congrats Gronk, you deserve it.”

You can see the post below:

Gronkowski and Brady played for nine seasons together with the New England Patriots. Gronk retired following the 2018 campaign, but he made a comeback in 2020 when Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two won their fourth Super Bowl together that season.

Gronk is 33 and proved last year that he is still capable of being a major contributor. He had 55 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns. Skeptics will say there is no way he can stay retired with Brady still playing, and even Gronkowski’s agent has already delivered a noteworthy prediction.