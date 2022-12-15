Tom Brady has strong response to unflattering report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was very dismissive of an unflattering report about his interference with the team’s gameplanning.

A story from Michael Silver in the San Francisco Chronicle suggested that Brady holds a separate meeting with the Buccaneers’ skill players the night before games in which he goes over the gameplan and makes tweaks and revisions without the input of coach Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Brady was asked about this on Thursday, and he was quite clearly irked by the question, the claim, or both.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady answers the question of the report about if he changes the offensive game plan late in the week and the coaches are trying to figure it out on the day of the game. pic.twitter.com/UUdQ1g64KM — PewterReport (@PewterReport) December 15, 2022

“No. I have no idea,” Brady said. “Anybody can write anything and say whatever they want, so no. I’m not going to every — next question.”

Reports have claimed in the past that Brady felt frustrated with former coach Bruce Arians over gameplanning and did most of the work himself with Leftwich. These aren’t quite the same, but the narrative involving Brady’s exacting standards sometimes putting him at odds with his coaches continues to linger. It is worth noting that the original article does not necessarily say that Bowles and Leftwich are unaware of Brady’s tweaks or disapprove of them, if they even happen.

Brady is coming off a blowout loss to San Francisco, plus an injury he suffered during the defeat. Answering questions like this is probably the last thing he wants to do.