Tom Brady suffers right hand injury against 49ers

Tom Brady gritted his way through a tough Week 14 loss to San Francisco on Sunday while playing through an injury.

Brady suffered a right hand injury when he hit his throwing hand against a helmet on his follow-through after making a throw.

Tom Brady hit his hand very hard on a #49ers defender's helmet. pic.twitter.com/8pBchHCuTO — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 12, 2022

Brady was shaking his hand out after that play. He was seen shaking his right hand out after other passes following that injury, including after an interception he threw in the third quarter.

The 45-year-old remained in the game despite his injury. He went 34/55 for 253 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers stood no chance against the 49ers. They fell behind 28-0 at the half and then dropped down 35-0 after San Francisco capitalized on a Tom Brady interception to start the third quarter.

The Bucs finally scored on a touchdown pass from Brady to Russell Gage late in the third.

We’ve seen injuries like this one knock out a few quarterbacks this season. Both Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz needed surgery after hurting their throwing hands in a similar manner. It remains to be seen whether Brady tries to play through his injury.