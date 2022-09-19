Tom Brady has funny response after throwing another tablet

Tom Brady is once again getting attention for angrily tossing a Microsoft Surface, and he is not afraid to make light of it.

Brady was immensely frustrated during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, and cameras caught him tossing one of the sideline tablets as a result.

Tom Brady throws his tablet in frustration. pic.twitter.com/d6QTX8dRyV — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 18, 2022

Brady sent a postgame video on social media and was already well aware that the video was out there. He joked that he had probably spawned another Twitter meme as a result.

“Sorry for breaking that tablet. I think that’s going to be another Twitter meme or something like that,” Brady said.

He’s probably right. Brady did it last year in a game against the Saints, and the whole situation garnered a lot of attention. On the other hand, maybe this is just old news by now.

The Saints had Brady frustrated for much of the game Sunday, though the Buccaneers ultimately pulled out a victory. If the tablet toss was the worst thing that happened to the quarterback, it still counts as a successful afternoon.