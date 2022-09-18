Look: Tom Brady threw multiple tantrums against Saints

Tom Brady has had very little success against the New Orleans Saints since he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that theme continued during Sunday’s game between the two teams. To say Brady was irate about it would be an understatement.

Brady could not hide his frustration as the Bucs were shut out well into the third quarter. The 45-year-old was first seen screaming after Tampa Bay was stuffed on 4th-and-short early in the second quarter.

The Saints stop the Bucs on 4th and short! Brady is NOT happy as Tampa is still looking for their first points of the day. pic.twitter.com/yr3q7CAHOB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 18, 2022

Brady’s mood did not improve after halftime. He shouted a couple of expletives at the sideline after Scotty Miller fell down and was unable to make a catch on 2nd-and-16 on the Bucs’ first drive of the second half.

Tom Brady is visibly upset pic.twitter.com/PCR0jbc8zG — IKON Highlight Heaveñ (@highlghtheaven) September 18, 2022

That drive also sputtered out, and Brady tossed his helmet when he got to the sideline.

The frustrations continue for Tom Brady and the Bucs offense today. 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/e5ScdcFF5d — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 18, 2022

Brady did not seem all that happy during the preseason, and there have been reports that he is having marital issues with his wife Gisele. However, his on-field antics on Sunday had nothing to do with that. Remember, this is the same seven-time Super Bowl champion who smashed a Microsoft tablet last season when things weren’t going well against — you guessed it — the Saints. New Orleans simply has had Brady’s number.