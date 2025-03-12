Report: Giants, Steelers have same Plan B behind Aaron Rodgers

The New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly both hoping to sign Aaron Rodgers to be their new starting quarterback, and they may have the same backup plan should their pursuit of the former MVP prove unsuccessful.

Rodgers appears to have his choice of a starting job with the Steelers or Giants. There has also been some talk that he is waiting to see if the Minnesota Vikings will get involved as a third suitor.

That means at least one team is going to miss out on their top option for a new starting QB. According to Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports, both the Giants and Steelers may view Russell Wilson as their backup plan to Rodgers at this point.

Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, the Steelers are quite familiar with Wilson. The 36-year-old was their starting quarterback for most of last season and led the team to the playoffs, though they lost five straight games to close out the year. Wilson posted decent numbers of 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in 11 games.

Justin Fields started the first six games for Pittsburgh last year and led the team to a 4-2 record, but he was benched in favor of Wilson when the latter recovered from his calf injury. If left with a choice between Wilson and Fields for 2025, it seemed like the Steelers preferred Fields. That option no longer exists, however, as Fields has agreed to a deal with the New York Jets.

The Giants have some options as well. They currently have the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which could put them in a position to land either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. That does not mean they want to start a rookie quarterback in the wake of their 3-14 season.

Wilson is probably hoping that he is Plan B for either the Giants or Steelers. Otherwise, the 10-time Pro Bowl selection may not have a feasible path to a starting job next season.