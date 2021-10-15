Look: See the bandage Tom Brady has on his thumb against Eagles

Tom Brady’s status entering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night was a topic of interest throughout the week.

Brady suffered a thumb injury on his throwing hand in the Bucs’ Week 5 win gainst the Miami Dolphins, though he played through the injury. He showed up to a press conference on Tuesday with his thumb heavily wrapped.

There was never a question about whether Brady would play against Philly in Week 6. There were just questions about whether his thumb injury would impact his effectiveness.

The 44-year-old had a special bandage on his thumb against Philly to help keep everything bound together.

The wrap was so small that it was barely visible even when the FOX telecast zoomed in on it.

The bandage didn’t seem to be an issue for Brady, who went 5/6 with a touchdown pass on Tampa Bay’s opening drive against the Eagles.