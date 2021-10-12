 Skip to main content
Tom Brady downplays thumb injury despite wrap

October 12, 2021
by Grey Papke

Tom Brady will once again test his pain tolerance this week as he works through a thumb injury he suffered Sunday.

Brady hurt his thumb in the blowout win over the Miami Dolphins, though he never left the game. The quarterback appeared at his Tuesday news conference with his thumb heavily wrapped, but said he would be fine for Thursday’s game against Philadelphia.

Brady admitted on Monday that the thumb was “a little bit sore” but said it was nothing he couldn’t deal with.

“This is something hopefully I can work through pretty quickly,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s a little bit sore but nothing I’m not used to. I’ve certainly had worse.”

The complication for Brady is that he has a short week to recover with the Buccaneers playing Thursday night. That said, he’s proven his toughness repeatedly, and he played through much worse as recently as last year. It’s not clear how effective he’ll be, but there’s no way he won’t suit up Thursday.

