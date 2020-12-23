Tom Brady roasts Tony Dungy in response to slight

Tom Brady had an incredible response to a slight from Tony Dungy.

Dungy appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast and was asked by the host why he had Brady ranked as the sixth-most difficult quarterback to defend.

“I’m never putting Tom Brady ahead of Peyton Manning, so the best he could do is two. Peyton is my guy. So who gave me real problems? John Elway. You could do everything right, have the perfect defense. He’s going to move around and make something happen and kill you. He killed me enough, he was difficult. Steve Young was the same way. Those mobile quarterbacks. That’s who I put ahead of Tom. Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Steve Young, guys who could move.

“Not to say Tom wasn’t great; he is great. But the extra dimension meant something to me. So that’s why I would only put him at six. Just my opinion,” Dungy said.

Brady heard the slight and replied on Twitter. He roasted Dungy by posting a photo of the banner the Colts hung in their stadium for being the 2014 AFC finalist.

The Colts were mocked for celebrating second place in their conference. They lost 45-7 to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Brady won six championships with the Patriots, including that season.

The point is what matters most is winning the big prize, not being ranked higher on a list from Dungy, who coached the Colts from 2002-2008 and won one Super Bowl.