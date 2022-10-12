Tom Brady has great response to roughing the passer question

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers benefitted from a horrendous roughing the passer call in their win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. As you might expect, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is offering no apologies.

Brady was asked during the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast about the controversial call. He joked with co-hosts Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald that he is not responsible for throwing flags. What Brady does admittedly throw, however, are tablets.

“As I said after the game, I don’t throw flags. What I do throw is tablets,” Brady said, according to TMZ. “I didn’t have one accessible at that time.”

Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for roughing the passer when he hit Brady on a pivotal 3rd-and-5 play late in the Falcons-Bucs game. The call, which helped eal a 21-15 win for the Buccaneers, was awful. You can see the video here. One official tried to defend the call even though it was almost unanimously considered to be terrible.

As for the tablets, Brady has now thrown and broken Microsoft Surface tablets multiple times on the sideline. He certainly is an expert at tossing those.