Tom Brady destroyed multiple electronic devices in Week 2

Tom Brady was as frustrated as we have seen him during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the New Orleans Saints last week, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion did even more damage on the sideline than we initially thought.

Brady was shown on the FOX telecast angrily throwing a Microsoft Surface tablet after one of Tampa Bay’s failed drives against the Saints. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 45-year-old broke that tablet and a second tablet during the game.

A third tablet was stepped on by someone on the sideline and also broke, so the Bucs managed to turn their sideline into an electronic device graveyard in New Orleans.

Brady also showed his frustration in other ways when things were not going well against the Saints. He poked fun at himself on Twitter after leading the Buccaneers to a 20-10 victory.

The tablet stunt is nothing new for Brady, of course. He always seems to lose his cool when facing the Saints, and he took out his anger the same way last season.