Report: Tom Brady is ‘running everything’ for the Raiders

Just how involved is Tom Brady with the Las Vegas Raiders? Apparently very involved.

The Athletic NFL reporter Dianna Russini joined “The Ryen Russillo Podcast” for an episode that was published on Friday. The two talked about many NFL topics, including the Raiders. That’s when Russini shared some very interesting information.

“Let’s just start with making it really clear that Tom Brady is running everything in Vegas,” Russini said at around the 51:00 mark. “It’s all Tom Brady. I think there’s some rumors, some chatter — I’m telling you, this is all Tom Brady there. I mean, even his own TB12 programs are being installed there, so to speak. Alex Guerrero’s out there. He’s trying to do it and change the Raiders and have a tremendous amount of influence on them.”

That is some seriously eye-opening information.

Brady was approved in November to be a part-owner of the Raiders. Much has been made of the conflict of interest surrounding Brady serving as a broadcaster with FOX while intimately being involved with the Raiders. Not only does this report seem to support the notion that there is a significant conflict of interest, but it also tells us who is running things in Las Vegas.

This helps explain the team’s general manager hire. It also suggests that Brady backed Pete Carroll as the team’s head coach hire after Ben Johnson chose the Bears job.