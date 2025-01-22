Raiders hire ex-Tom Brady teammate as new general manager

The Las Vegas Raiders have been searching for a new head coach and general manager, and one of the positions is now filled.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek has been hired as the new GM of the Raiders, according to multiple reports.

Spytek had been with the Buccaneers since 2016 and worked his way up the ranks. He worked in the scouting department for the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles over the span of a decade prior to that.

The 44-year-old Spytek also has a long history with Tom Brady, who is now a part-owner of the Raiders. Brady and Spytek were teammates at Michigan in 1999. They then worked together in Tampa Bay when Brady was the quarterback of the Bucs and led the team to a Super Bowl win.

Brady has reportedly been heavily involved in decision-making with the Raiders this offseason, so his influence likely played a role in the team hiring Spytek.

The Raiders missed out on their top head coach target when Ben Johnson was hired by the Chicago Bears earlier this week. They may now turn their attention toward a former Super Bowl champion. Spytek will likely have a say in the process.