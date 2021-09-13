Tom Brady appears to take another savage shot at Falcons in weekly video

Tom Brady loves to issue painful reminders to teams he’s beaten in the past. His latest one might be his best yet.

Brady posted his weekly “W” video Monday following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over Dallas on Thursday. Brady’s comments aren’t that exciting — he’s happy to be back and pleased to get the win. What is noticeable, however, is the computer screen over Brady’s right shoulder. The time on it? 3:28. Did we mention that Brady is set to face the Atlanta Falcons this week?

In his weekly “W” video, Tom Brady leaves a computer screen on in the back with the clock on 3:28.#Bucs play the #Falcons this week. What a savage. pic.twitter.com/5UoxVm687T — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2021

This could be a crazy coincidence. Probably not, though. Brady rarely does anything like this by mistake or coincidence. Plus, it’s not like he hasn’t gone out of his way to troll the Falcons over that epic Super Bowl collapse before.

The Falcons are coming off an ugly 32-6 loss to Philadelphia in Week 1. Brady is probably the last guy they’ll want to face on the heels of that beating.