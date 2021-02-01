Tom Brady shared how son Jack ended up at NFC Championship Game

One of the cool images from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Packers in Green Bay last weekend was Tom Brady going to celebrate his team’s win with his son.

Jack, 13, was in the stands at Lambeau Field to watch his dad play. The Bucs jumped out to an early lead and held on for the 31-26 win, though getting some help from Matt LaFleur.

So how did Tom’s 13-year-old son make it to the game even though his other family members did not attend? A friend helped set it up.

“A good friend of mine, my friend Tom Wagner, was flying to the game and he said, ‘I wonder if Jack can come? We’ll be in and out the same day.’ And Jack was all in. He came and watched, sitting out in the freezing cold and was just so happy at the end,” Brady said on Westwood One Radio.

Jack loves football and strives to make his father proud, Tom has said in the past. That helps explain why he was so willing to make the quick trip to Green Bay for the big game. The moment of Brady seeking out his son and them hugging by the stands after the game was great (video here).

Now the Bucs are in the Super Bowl and the game will be played at home for them in Tampa, which is much closer to Brady’s family. There will also be some limited fan attendance for the game.