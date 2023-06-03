Tom Brady explains why he does not want his son to play football

Tom Brady’s son will not be carrying on the family legacy in the NFL, at least if it’s up to Brady.

In an interview with ESPN, Brady admitted he would prefer that his 15-year-old son Jack not follow in his footsteps by playing football. Those concerns are not related to safety, though. Brady simply thinks that his son would face unrealistic expectations if he embarked on football as a career choice.

.@TomBrady does not want to choose a path of football for his kids. "There's too many crazy expectations people would put on [them] … Whatever they choose I'm there to support them." pic.twitter.com/2D3Iq2AEwQ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 2, 2023

“I hope he finds the things in his life that allow him to get up every day to be internally motivated to work hard at something that he loves to do,” Brady said. “A lot of it I wouldn’t choose for him to do that because there’s too many crazy expectations that people would put on him. Most of them probably very unfair actually.”

Jack has always made considerable effort to watch his dad play, and it’s safe to say he’s a football fan. His dad has a point about the enormous expectations that would come with a career, though.

Brady, meanwhile, is now retired and with plenty of time to spend with his kids. He’ll still have some obligations in the fall, though.