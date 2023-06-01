Tom Brady shares update on his FOX broadcasting plans

There has been a lot of speculation in recent months about Tom Brady potentially backing out of the massive agreement he signed with FOX, but the former quarterback seems as committed to the deal as ever.

Brady discussed his future this week during an interview with Robin Lundberg of SI Now. While shooting down the latest round of rumors that he could come out of retirement, Brady mentioned his role with FOX.

Tom Brady is not coming back, from Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/1DrYsyfAkl — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) June 1, 2023

“I’m looking forward to my broadcasting job at FOX next year,” Brady said.

New York Post media reporter Andrew Marchand said last month that he believes there is a more than 50 percent chance that Brady will never wind up working for FOX. Brady issued a pretty clear response on social media, but what he said to Lundberg was even more detailed.

In addition to confirming that he plans to honor his reported $375 million contract, Brady also provided a specific timeline by saying he is looking forward to starting next season.

For whatever reason, some very prominent members of the media believe Brady is not fully committed to FOX. As of now, it does not sound like the 45-year-old is on the fence in any way.